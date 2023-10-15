Best player prop bets to consider for Cardinals vs. Rams in NFL Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals will make the short hop one state over to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams are favored by seven points in this one, and they’re sitting at 2-3 compared to 1-4 for the Cardinals.

Where both of these teams have been something of a surprise this year is on offense. They’re both scoring more than 21 points per game on average. That puts them in the middle of the pack in the league, but it’s a much better number than most of the experts predicted heading into the year. That’s going to make for some interesting player props this week.

Cardinals vs. Rams player prop bets

Cooper Kupp — OVER 86.5 receiving yards (-115)

In his first game back in action this season, Kupp had a mere 118 yards on eight catches. The Cardinals have been pretty generous to opposing wide receivers, so don’t be surprised when Kupp hits triple digits again.

Joshua Dobbs — OVER 19.5 rushing yards (-125)

Dobbs has had at least 41 rushing yards in three of his last four games, including a season-high of 55 yards against Dallas in Week 3. The Rams have given up 137 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, the fifth highest total in the league, and three rushing scores, tied for the most.

Marquise Brown — Anytime touchdown scorer (+155)

A big part of the Cardinals being a tougher out than expected this season has a lot to do with Hollywood Brown. He’s found the end zone in three of his last four games, with only the stalwart Niners keeping him from scoring during the last month of play.

Note: Brown is questionable to play so be sure to check on his status before placing a bet.