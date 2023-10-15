Best player prop bets to consider for Patriots vs. Raiders in NFL Week 6

The New England Patriots are on the road this week to see a handful of old friends when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Raiders have a slightly better record at 2-3, this isn’t exactly a clash of the titans, but they are favored by three points.

The projected point total for this one is sitting at 42, which almost feels generous considering just how bad New England’s offense has been this season. Here are a few of the player props we like this week.

Patriots vs. Raiders player prop bets

Josh Jacobs — Last touchdown scored (+425)

Jacobs has been the last player to find the end zone in two straight games now, so let’s make it three. The Patriots have allowed five rushing scores to opposing running backs, tied for fourth most in the NFL.

Rhamondre Stevenson — OVER 12.5 rushing attempts (-150)

I’m looking for the Patriots to lean heavily into their running game as a way of minimizing the risk posed by Mac Jones. Stevenson only had eight carries last week, but the Patriots lost that one, to the Saints, 34-0. He’s had 14 or more carries in three of five games this season.

Jakobi Meyers — OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-115)

Revenge game alert. Meyers has had at least 75 yards in three of four games he’s played this season. His only dud came when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined. Expect him to go off this week, especially with the Patriots likely be focused on limiting the damage from Davante Adams.