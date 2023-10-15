Best player prop bets to consider for 49ers vs. Browns in NFL Week 6

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers are on the road this week. They’re traveling to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Niners are 10-point favorites here. I’m sure a lot of that has to do with the Browns expected to start P.J. Walker at quarterback. But it’s not like their offense has been humming along anyway, averaging just 19 points a game. Both teams bring some real defensive muscle to this one, so throw everything at the under, 36.5 points, on this one.

Of course, with a lopsided, defense-driven matchup, it’s not easy to find player props, but I think there are still a few here worth your attention.

49ers vs. Browns player prop bets

Christian McCaffrey — Anytime touchdown scorer (-175)

This seems like a no-brainer, but it’s hardly a lock. The Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL, period, and they’ve yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown rushing or receiving. But I’m betting that McCaffrey and the Niners break that streak, if for no other reason than sheer relentlessness.

Jerome Ford — UNDER 36.5 rushing yards (-115)

Ford had 26 yards last week against the Ravens and just 18 the week before that against the Titans. The Browns offense is really struggling right now, and they’re taking on a juggernaut Niners team that held Tony Pollard to just 29 yards last week.

Brock Purdy — UNDER 0.5 interceptions (-195)

Purdy hasn’t thrown an interception in his last nine games. Sure, the Browns defense is a tough one for opposing quarterbacks, except in one area—picks. The Browns have just one interception all season.