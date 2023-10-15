Best player prop bets to consider for Vikings vs. Bears in NFL Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings are traveling to face the Chicago Bears this week. The game features a pair of 1-4 teams are squaring off to climb out of the NFC North cellar, at least for now. This one’s an early kickoff on Sunday.

The Vikings are favored by three points. And the one thing they at least have going for them this season is an offense that regularly finds the end zone, at least the pass catchers do. Chicago’s offense has been a little better, scoring an average of 23 points per game. Defensively, the two teams are fairly evenly matched, with both units hovering the bottom quartile of NFL defenses. It should at least make for some interesting player props.

Vikings vs. Bears player prop bets

K.J. Osborn — OVER 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

Just how different is the Vikings’ offense going to look without Justin Jefferson? We can still expect them to throw the ball a ton; that’s just what they do. And Osborn will be there to help pick up the slack. He had 49 yards on five catches, nine targets, last week against the Chiefs.

Jordan Addison — Anytime touchdown scorer (+170)

The rookie found the end zone last week against the Chiefs, snapping a two-game streak without a touchdown. He’s now scored in three of five games so far, and the Bears have allowed opposing receivers to score six times so far this season. And without Jefferson, the Vikings will be leaning heavily on Osborn and Addison.

Justin Fields — UNDER 0.5 interceptions (-125)

Last week was the first game this season that Justin Fields went without an interception. I’m betting he’ll make it two in a row this week. The Vikings have just one pick on the season so far, a big part of why they’re one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses.