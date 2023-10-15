Best player prop bets to consider for Seahawks vs. Bengals in NFL Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road this week for one of those dreaded early kickoffs in the Eastern Time Zone. They’re in Ohio to play the Cincinnati Bengals, coming in as three-point underdogs. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday... that’s 10 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

After some fits and starts through the first month of the season, the Bengals offense lived up to expectations last week, hanging 34 points, a season high, on the Cardinals. Quarterback Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had a mind meld going on, with Chase catching 15 passes on 19 targets for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

This game should be a good one for player props, so here are some of my favorites this week.

Seahawks vs. Bengals player prop bets

Geno Smith — OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (+105)

Geno Smith has five touchdowns in four games this season, and he’s only thrown more multiple scores in one contest, an overtime win against the Lions in Week 2. However, he’s thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of Seattle’s last three games as underdogs. The Bengals let Josh Dobbs throw a pair last week. It’s hardly a sure thing, but I like Smith to have a pair of touchdown passes this week.

Ja’Marr Chase — Anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

Believe it or not, Chase hadn’t found the end zone through the first four games of the season, but last week he broke through with three touchdowns in a monster outing against Arizona. The Seahawks have given up five scores to opposing wideouts so far this season. Look for them to let another one in this week.

Noah Fant — OVER 21.4 receiving yards (-115)

Fant has at least 41 receiving yards in each of his last three games, including a season-high 63 yards on just two catches last week. The Bengals have a soft spot defensively against tight ends, giving up 247 yards to the position and four touchdowns, and tight ends have caught more than 78 percent of passes thrown to them.