Best player prop bets to consider for Colts vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) in Week 6 action on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium. The Colts are coming off a 23-16 win over the Titans in Week 5 while the Jaguars won their second straight with a big 25-20 result in a tough matchup against the Bills.

Ahead of Sunday’s action from Jacksonville, let’s take a look at some of the best player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Jaguars player prop bets

Trevor Lawrence — Over 253.5 passing yards (-115)

Lawrence has been putting in some big performances this season, with his season high of 315 passing yards coming in Week 5 against a tough Bills defense. He’s only thrown for multiple touchdowns once this season, but as far as passing yards go, he’s been really solid, totaling over 200 in every single game so far. The Colts have allowed an average of 262.8 passing yards per game from opposing QBs (good for 28th in the league), making this a favorable matchup for Lawrence.

Gardner Minshew — Over 231.5 passing yards (-115)

Speaking of poor pass defenses, the Colts aren’t the only ones who have been subpar this year. The Jaguars rank 27th in passing yards allowed per game, with 262.4 to opposing QBs this season. They only outrank the Colts by 0.4 yards per game, making this an enticing matchup for both pass offenses. Minshew filled in well for Anthony Richardson after he suffered an injury in Week 5, totaling 155 yards from just 14 pass attempts in their win over the Titans. Now that he’ll be under center for a full game with Richardson still out, expect Minshew to hit the over on this one in Week 6.

Christian Kirk — Over 61.5 receiving yards (-125)

Kirk has hit this mark in three of his five outings so far this season, with his season-high sitting at 110 yards from 14 targets in Week 2 against the Chiefs. He has to share the field with Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram, but he’s still been consistently involved in the passing game, totaling 43 targets through five games this season. I’d expect Kirk to have no trouble hitting the over on this one, especially with the Colts’ atrocious pass-defense stats so far this campaign.