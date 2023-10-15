Best player prop bets to consider for Commanders vs. Falcons in NFL Week 6

The Washington Commanders (2-3) will head out on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Commanders are coming off a 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5, handing the Bears their first win of the season. The Falcons took down the Houston Texans last week with a 21-19 win as they look to continue that momentum.

Ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff, let’s take a look at some of the best player prop bets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Falcons player prop bets

Sam Howell — Over 15.5 rushing yards (-140)

There’s a reason this bet is priced so conservatively, and it’s because Howell has been putting up some consistent rushing numbers week after week. He totaled 40 yards from six attempts against the Eagles in Week 4, followed by 19 yards from four attempts in last week’s loss to the Bears. He’s not amassing huge amounts each week, but it’s somewhat consistent and you can expect at least 15-20 yards from the second-year QB against the Falcons on Sunday.

Kyle Pitts — Over 32.5 receiving yards (-120)

Pitts has struggled with injuries throughout his career in the NFL so far, and thus hasn’t been as consistent as bettors would hope. Week 5 saw his best performance of the season so far though, as he was targeted a season-high 11 times, caught seven of them, and wound up with 87 receiving yards in the win over the Texans. As long as Pitts can stay healthy, he should continue to see a good amount of targets from Desmond Ridder, making this prop bet an easy one to take.

Jahan Dotson — Over 33.5 receiving yards (-115)

Dotson has had a slow start to the season, with a season-high of 40 receiving yards coming in Week 1. He hasn’t totaled more than 30 since then, but he also hasn’t seen double-digit targets from Sam Howell yet either. He’s expected to have a breakout season this year, so the more comfortable he gets with Howell under center, the sooner that can happen. I think we see somewhere in the 40-60 range for Dotson in Week 6.