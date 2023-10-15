Best player prop bets to consider for Saints vs. Texans in NFL Week 6

The Houston Texans (2-3) will play host to the New Orleans Saints (3-2) on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. The Saints are coming off a huge 34-0 win over the Patriots in Week 5, while the Texans dropped a narrow 21-19 result to the Falcons last week. Ahead of Sunday’s action, let’s take a look at some of the best player prop bets available over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Texans player prop bets

Robert Woods — Over 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

Woods has hit this mark just twice so far this season, but with Tank Dell already ruled out for Week 6 with a concussion, Woods’ workload should increase significantly. He’s already run the most routes of any player on the Texans throughout the season so far, and he should continue to see a healthy amount of targets, especially with Dell sidelined.

Derek Carr — Over 222.5 passing yards (-115)

This one might be a bit of a head-scratcher, considering Carr hasn’t thrown more than 183 yards since Week 2. The Texans have a solid rush defense which could force Carr to throw the ball more often, which obviously should translate into a higher yardage total. The outcome of this contest could hinge on the passing game for the Saints, so expect Carr to end up hitting this prop bet if they want to get a win.

C.J. Stroud — Over 11.5 rushing yards (-115)

Stroud has put together double-digit rushing yards in three of his five games so far this season, proving that he’s not just a threat in the air. The Falcons held him to just one attempt for two yards last week, but he could find himself more involved in on the ground against the Saints defense. If he gets even a few scrambles on Sunday, expect him to hit the over on this prop without much trouble.