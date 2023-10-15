Best player prop bets to consider for Panthers vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 6

The Carolina Panthers (0-5) will go on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (4-1) in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Here are our favorite player prop bets for the matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Dolphins player prop bets

Raheem Mostert — over 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

Mostert has been playing well this year despite splitting work with rookie De’Von Achane. The rook was added to IR this week, though, and is out for the next four games, leaving the door wide open for Mostert. The Panthers are allowing the seventh-most rushing yards per game, and Mostert should tally at least 69 rushing yards.

Tyreek Hill — over 6.5 receptions (+100)

Hill has been dominating defenses and is on the same page with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Carolina secondary is banged up and, even at their healthiest, doesn’t have someone who can keep up with Hill. The Miami wideout has at least eight receptions in three of his five games this season and should finish with at least seven on Sunday.

Adam Thielen — over 5.5 receptions (-125)

Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young has struggled this year but has learned to lean on Thielen. The veteran wide receiver only had two receptions in his team debut in Week 1 but has had at least seven per game since. The Panthers are all but guaranteed to be playing from behind in this one, and Thielen will need to be targeted early and often to try and stay in the game.