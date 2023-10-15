Best player prop bets to consider for Lions vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 6

The Detroit Lions (4-1) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in Week 6 action on Sunday afternoon with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Lions have been on a roll to start the season, winning their last three outings after an OT loss to the Seahawks in Week 2. The Bucs have also only lost once and are coming off a bye week as they look to add another in the win column.

Ahead of Sunday’s action, let’s take a look at some of the best player prop bets over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Buccaneers player prop bets

Mike Evans — Over 63.5 receiving yards (-115)

Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury but has had some extra time to recover with their bye in Week 5. He was limited in practice this week but is fully expected to play against Detroit on Sunday. Evans has totaled at least 60 yards in three of his four games, coming in at just 40 yards in Week 4 when he suffered the injury. He’ll be going up a Lions defense that has allowed an average of 224.4 passing yards per game from opponents this season, so expect Evans to hit the over on this one.

Chris Godwin — Over 5.5 receptions (+114)

Godwin saw a season-high 11 targets in Week 4, catching eight of them for a total of 114 yards. Of course, his workload was elevated due to the Evans injury, but he stepped forward and did the job, putting in his best performance of the season so far. With Evans coming back from injury, it’s tough to say if Godwin’s workload will see a big drop or if Baker Mayfield will continue sending more passes his way. I think catching six targets shouldn’t be much of an issue on Sunday.

Jared Goff — Over 1.5 TD passes (-120)

Goff threw for three touchdowns in the 42-24 win over the Panthers in Week 4, totaling 236 yards as he finished among the top five QBs in the league for that week. It’s the second time he’s thrown three touchdowns in a single game this season. It might be a little tougher ask for Goff to hit three again, especially on the road at Raymond James Stadium, but I’m expecting the 29-year-old to continue his great run of form and throw at least two that end up in the end zone.