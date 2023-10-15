Best player prop bets to consider for Ravens vs. Titans in NFL Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and the Tennessee Titans (2-3) will match up in Week 6 of the NFL season. This is one of the league’s international games, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Here are our favorite player prop bets for the matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Titans player prop bets

Derrick Henry — Under 64.5 rushing yards (-115)

Henry has struggled to get going this season. Tennessee has been splitting his work with rookie Tyjae Spears, leading to some uncharacteristic performances for the veteran. Henry has finished with fewer than 65 rushing yards in three of his five games this season, and Baltimore is allowing the seventh-fewest rush yards per game.

Zay Flowers — Over 56.5 receiving yards (-135)

Flowers is making an impact as a rookie. Baltimore is typically a pass-first team, but Flowers has 29 receptions for 317 yards, leading the team. He is still searching for his first touchdown, but that hasn’t slowed him down in his first five games. Flowers now draws a Tennessee defense, allowing the 10th most passing yards per game. He should tally at least 57 receiving yards on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson — Over 42.5 rushing yards (-115)

When the Ravens lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins, they were expected to lean on dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson on the ground. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have certainly played their roles, Jackson has at least 45 rushing yards in three of his five games this season. He hasn’t had fewer than 27 rushing yards in a game this season and should be able to surpass 42 rushing yards.