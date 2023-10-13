Do the Giants have any chance of defeating Bills on SNF without QB Daniel Jones?

The New York Giants will match up with the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Night Football in Week 6 of the NFL season. The Giants head into the game 1-4, while the Bills are 3-2. An already tough game for New York gets tougher as starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out with a neck injury. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be under center against Buffalo on Sunday night. Do the Giants have a chance of winning?

Daniel Jones injury impact for Giants vs. Bills

The Giants came into the week as 14.5-point underdogs to Buffalo. Since Jones has been ruled out, the line has now moved to 15.5 in favor of the Bills. New York could have star running Saquon Barkley back from injury, and you have to assume they will rely on him heavily if he plays. Jones hadn’t been playing well to begin the year, and New York is expected to struggle again.

What to expect from Tyrod Taylor at QB

Not a whole lot. New York doesn’t have the best pass-catchers already, but Taylor doesn’t project to play well. Buffalo’s defense has taken some hits with injuries this season, but the ceiling for Taylor is low. After Jones went down with the injury last week, Taylor finished 9-of-12 for 86 yards in garbage time against the Miami Dolphins defense.

Can the Giants pull off the upset?

Can they win? Sure. Any given Sunday is definitely a thing. Will they win? I don’t think so. We have to wait for the injury report to see who will even take the field for them. If New York is missing Jones, Barkley and tight end Darren Waller? This game could get ugly quickly. If Waller can suit up, I think Taylor will lean on him and it will help open up some sort of offense. Of the trio, if only Barkley is active, he is a great DFS play, but I think at best he helps the team cover, but I just don’t see them coming away with a win.

Prediction: Giants cover, but lose.