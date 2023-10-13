Pick against the spread for Cowboys vs. Chargers in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

Week 6 of the NFL season wraps up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for Monday, Oct. 16 from SoFi Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC/ESPN.

The Cowboys are 2-point favorites against the Chargers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Chargers, Week 6: Pick against the spread

There’s no sugarcoating Dallas’ 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night. In a rematch of their 2023 NFC Divisional game, the 49ers looked like the better team in all three phases of the game. The Cowboys managed just 4.7 yards per pass and 3.0 yards per rush, and their struggles to move the chains were only magnified by Dak Prescott’s three interceptions.

Dallas still ranks top 10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense, but a rebound in Week 6 will be paramount to steer the season back on track.

The Chargers are well-rested after their bye week, and the time off the schedule was much welcomed. Austin Ekeler, who went down with an ankle injury back in Week 1, appears primed to return in Week 6 after telling reporters there is a 99 percent chance he plays. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert expects no restrictions for Monday night after fracturing his left middle finger on his non-throwing hand against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.

Dallas is 3-2 against the spread this season, while the Chargers are 2-2 through four games. Despite having a home-field advantage, being spread underdogs is indicative of Herbert’s injury to his non-throwing hand. But if the Chargers’ franchise quarterback indicates there are no restrictions, and with Ekeler finally back in the fold, Los Angeles should be able to defend home field by at least a field goal.

Additionally, the Cowboys’ average scoring margin on the road drops to -1.3, while the Chargers boast a +2.5 average scoring margin when playing at SoFi Stadium.

The Pick: Chargers +2