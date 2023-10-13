Pick against the spread for Giants vs. Bills in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants head upstate to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 of the NFL season. The two will meet on Sunday, Oct. 15 from Highmark Stadium, with a Sunday Night Football kickoff time of 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

The Bills are 14.5-point favorites against the Giants, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Bills, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The Giants continue their downward trajectory as they ride a three-game losing streak heading into Sunday night. Aside from a comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals, New York is 0-4 in their remaining games and have lost each by double-digits. The Giants also have two key players whose health status remains in question for Week 6. Daniel Jones has yet to practice early in the week due to a sore neck, while Saquon Barkley has practiced only in a limited fashion due to his ankle sprain.

Perhaps it was the jet lag across the pond, but the Bills looked far from contenders in a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Despite 359 passing yards and two touchdowns from Josh Allen, the Bills defense had no answer for Travis Etienne on the ground. The third-year tailback rushed for 136 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to snap a three-game winning streak by the Bills. Nonetheless, Buffalo has an excellent chance to rebound versus a soft matchup with the Giants on Sunday night.

The Giants are 0-5 against the spread this season, whereas the Bills are 3-2 on the year. New York ranks dead last with a -18.2 average scoring margin, and on the opposite end of the spectrum, Buffalo boasts a +15.8 scoring margin per game. Need we say more? The 14.5 spread is no joke, but the Bills should confidently cover against one of the league’s porous defenses in the Giants.

The Pick: Bills -14.5