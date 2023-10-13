Pick against the spread for Eagles vs. Jets in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets meet in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, with the game available to watch on Fox.

The Eagles are 7-point favorites versus the Jets, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Jets, Week 6: Pick against the spread

Philadelphia is just one of two teams, alongside the San Francisco 49ers, to sport an undefeated record through five weeks of the season. Their latest victory came at the expense of the Los Angeles Rams, with the Eagles leaving SoFi Stadium with a 23-14 win. Jalen Hurts (25/38, 303 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) and a stingy Philadelphia defense helped fend off the Rams in Cooper Kupp’s return from injured reserve.

In what was the Nathaniel Hackett revenge game, the Jets handed the Denver Broncos a 31-21 loss in Week 5, moving Sean Payton to 1-4 with his new team. Breece Hall’s 72-yard touchdown run and Bryce Hall’s 39-yard game-sealing scoop-and-score helped push the Jets to the comeback victory, and for a change of pace, it was Hackett who capitalized off of Russell Wilson’s mistakes. The Jets move to .500 on the road and sit firmly in third place in the AFC East standings.

The Eagles are 3-1-1 against the spread this season, while the Jets are 3-2 through five weeks. Interestingly, New York is 2-1 versus the spread at home, while the Eagles are a perfect 3-0 on the road.

The Jets boast the league’s 14th-ranked scoring defense, but with the Eagles having a +7.4 average scoring margin, they should have enough firepower to beat the Jets by at least a touchdown on Sunday.

The Pick: Eagles -7