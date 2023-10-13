Pick against the spread for Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing streak and must overcome the absence of a key offensive cornerstone, while the Rams will look to get back into the win column following a hard-fought loss to the reigning NFC Champions.

The Rams are 7-point favorites against the Cardinals, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Rams, Week 6: Pick against the spread

After thwarting the Dallas Cowboys in an upset win back in Week 3, the Cardinals have lost back-to-back games by an average of 16.5 points. Further exacerbating their struggles is the loss of running back James Conner, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Arizona has yet to win a road game this season, sporting a 0-2 mark heading into Sunday.

The Rams may be 2-3 through roughly a quarter into the season, but they could be primed to make a bit of a run from here on out. Los Angeles boasts the 15th-ranked scoring offense (22.4 PPG) and the 16th-ranked scoring defense (21.6 PPG allowed) and now has its best weapon back in tow. Cooper Kupp returned from IR last week, catching eight receptions for 118 yards in a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arizona is 3-2 against the spread this season, while the Rams are 3-1-1 through the first five games. The loss of Conner in the backfield will likely set the Cardinals back, while Los Angeles’ +0.8 average scoring margin should only increase with Kupp now back in the fold to join the likes of Puka Nacua. With the Rams at home, take Los Angeles to cover by at least a touchdown in this NFC West affair.

The Pick: Rams -7