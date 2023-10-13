Pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Browns in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers step in as 8.5-point road favorites with an over/under of 37. Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

49ers vs. Browns, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The headlines surrounding the Browns come down to whether or not QB Deshaun Watson will play. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday (check here for updates), so there’s a chance backup QB P.J. Walker will get the start. Walker was thrown into action two weeks ago, and the Browns fell 28-3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers just keep doing their thing, cruising out to a 5-0 record after handling the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday Night Football last week. San Francisco has covered the spread in all but one game this season, as they beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 in Week 2, which failed to cover the 7.5-point spread by the hook.

The Browns will be playing at home with a strong defense while coming off a bye week. However, that only matters up to a certain point of Watson does not play. The 49ers are on a roll, and Cleveland’s potentially inconsistent quarterback play could give San Francisco an excellent field position throughout with the ability to control this game.

The Pick: 49ers -8.5