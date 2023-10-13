Pick against the spread for Vikings vs. Bears in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings check in as 2.5-point road favorites with an over/under of 43.5. Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread for this NFC North matchup.

Vikings vs. Bears, Week 6: Pick against the spread

Both of these teams have struggled, as they are each 1-4 on the season. The Bears found their first victory last Thursday with a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders. While the defense is still sorting things out, QB Justin Fields has now tossed four touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Vikings suffered yet another one-score loss in the form of a 27-20 home defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. On top of that, superstar WR Justin Jefferson suffered an injury that forced him to be placed on injured reserve. A generous defense, turnover problems, and general inconsistencies have plagued Minnesota this season.

We could run into some weather for this matchup, as the forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain in an overall chilly day in Chicago. With that being the case, there’s a chance Minnesota takes to the ground and gets their RB combo of Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers involved early to set the tone. Despite their flaws, the Vikings’ offensive line has been solid in run-blocking this season, and that could be the difference in this game.

The Pick: Vikings -2.5