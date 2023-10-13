Pick against the spread for Seahawks vs. Bengals in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals step in as 3-point home favorites with an over/under of 44.5. Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

Seahawks vs. Bengals, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The Seahawks are currently 3-1 after rattling off three straight victories. They had a bye last week, so Seattle should be rested and ready to go for this pivotal matchup. The Seahawks lost vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, but then bounced back with an impressive road win at the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Then, they took care of business against the struggling Carolina Panthers and New York Giants respectively.

It has been tough sledding for the Bengals early in the season. QB Joe Burrow has been playing through a calf injury, and Cincinnati lost three of its first four games. That includes a few 20+ point losses to the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. However, the Bengals got back on track with a 34-20 victory at the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Burrow was able to find success against Arizona, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Is he back on track, or was that performance matchup-based? Either way, it was nice to see the franchise QB taking deep shots to Ja’Marr Chase, and that game could be an inflection point in the season. The Bengals started slow before turning it on last year, and that could be the case this time around as well.

Let’s take Cincinnati to cover the field goal spread at home in this spot.

The Pick: Bengals -3