Pick against the spread for Colts vs. Jaguars in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Everbank Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jaguars are favored by four points with an over/under of 44.5. Below, we’ll outline our favorite pick against the spread for this AFC South matchup.

Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The Jaguars return to Florida after a successful two-week trip in their “other home” in London. The Jags beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-7 in Week 4 then took care of the Buffalo Bills 25-20 last week, giving them a 3-2 record on the season. This looks more like the team that was picked to win the AFC South, but will that momentum carry back to the States?

The Colts lost at home to the Jaguars 31-21 in Week 1, as Jacksonville scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win that game. Now, Indianapolis is looking for revenge on the road. The Colts will do it without rookie QB Anthony Richardson. However, Gardner Minshew is more than competent, as he led Indy to a win at the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season.

This should be a tight divisional game. The Colts have been in every game they have played this season, holding a 3-2 record while losing on a fourth-quarter comeback vs. Jacksonville and falling to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. Look for Indianapolis to keep this one close in a game that could be decided by a field goal either way.

The Pick: Colts +4