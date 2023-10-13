Pick against the spread for Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Commanders are 2-3 as they look to climb back to .500, while the Falcons have a chance to move to 4-2 and stay in the race for the NFC South title.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Commanders, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Falcons, Week 6: Pick against the spread

After a hot 2-0 start to the season, Washington has now dropped three straight to the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Chicago Bears. Porous defense has been on display the last three weeks, as the Commanders are allowing 37.0 PPG within that timespan.

In the aftermath of their reeling defense, Washington placed safeties Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves on injured reserve, though they'll get some relief in facing quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has been far from accurate in throwing the ball.

The Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak by eking out a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans in Week 5. In what was one of Ridder’s better games of his career, he finished 28/37 for 329 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Bijan Robinson had a quiet 46 yards on the ground but added 12 receiving yards as well as a score through the air. Atlanta has yet to lose a game at home this season.

The Commanders are 2-3 against the spread this season, which includes a 2-0 mark when on the road. Conversely, the Falcons are just 1-4 against the spread. Atlanta may be 3-0 straight up at home, but their -2.6 average scoring margin underscores the number of close wins they have on their resume. Take the Commanders to keep it close through all four quarters.

The Pick: Commanders +2.5