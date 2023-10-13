Pick against the spread for Saints vs. Texans in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

Fresh off a 34-0 thumping of the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints will make a shot hop along the Gulf Coast to take on the Houston Texans. The Saints are slight favorites in this one, by 1.5 points, despite being the road team here.

The game kicks off at Noon on Sunday.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Texans, Week 6: Pick against the spread

Despite their 3-2 record, the Saints haven’t been great against the spread, just 1-3-1 so far this season. Last week was definitely their best game of the season so far. It was the first time New Orleans had scored more than 20 points in a contest. Where they are having some success is on defense, keeping opponents to an average of just 15.2 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

The Texans are in a real rut against NFC opponents, having lost their last 12 games against teams from the other conference. However, they are a respectable 3-2 against the spread so far this season. One thing that’s not working in Houston’s favor is that the road team has covered eight of the Saints’ last 10 games.

The Pick: Saints -1.5