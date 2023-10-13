Pick against the spread for Panthers vs. Dolphins in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

Still looking for their first win of the season, the Carolina Panthers might have a tough time finding it in South Florida this week. They’re on the road to face a Miami Dolphins that’s won four of five games so far this season.

Carolina is a 10.5-point underdog in this one. The game is Sunday with a Noon ET kickoff.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Dolphins, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The Dolphins have won 14 of their last 16 home games, and they’ve covered the spread in seven of their last eight. So far this season, Miami is 4-1 against the spread. They’re also 2-0 at home in 2023. Where the Dolphins are particularly tough is on offense, where they’ve topped 30 points three times

The Panthers are struggling, which doesn’t come as a huge surprise for a team in the middle of a rebuilding project. They’re ranked 25th on offense and 28th on defense, which is why the 10.5 spread doesn’t exactly feel off base here. Carolina is 0-4-1 against the spread, and I don’t see that improving this week.

The Pick: Dolphins -10.5