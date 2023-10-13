Pick against the spread for Ravens vs. Titans in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) will face off against the Tennessee Titans (2-3) in London this weekend with a kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’ll be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the action available on the NFL Network and NFL+.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday morning’s Week 6 matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Titans, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The Ravens are coming off a rough 17-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 5 as Lamar Jackson struggled in the passing game, completing just 22-of-38 for 236 yards and one touchdown on the day. They now sit in third place in the AFC North as they look to get back on track with a win over the Titans. Baltimore comes in as 4.5-point favorites in what’s set to be a tight matchup between two teams in need of a win.

The Titans are also coming off a loss in Week 5, picking up their third of the season as they fell to the Colts 23-16 last week. Ryan Tannehill couldn’t find the end zone as he threw 23-for-34 for a season-high 264 yards and one interception. The offensive line has been struggling throughout the season so far, allowing 13 sacks on Tannehill through their first five games. Now they’ll be going up against a tough pass rush from the Ravens that could force Tannehill into making multiple mistakes.

Although the two sides are relatively evenly matched, take the Ravens to win the game and cover the spread in London this weekend.

The Pick: Ravens -4.5