Pick against the spread for Lions vs. Buccaneers in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions (4-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) will face off on Sunday in Week 6 action as the Lions look to extend their winning streak to four straight. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with the action available to watch on Fox Sports.

Let’s have a closer look at the Week 6 clash ahead of the action on Sunday evening, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Buccaneers, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The Lions are three-point favorites ahead of Sunday’s game but continue to surprise the league as they’ve won their last three straight outings. Jared Goff put in his best performance of the season last week against the Panthers, completing 20-of-28 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He followed up with two rushing attempts for another touchdown, ending up as the QB4 across the league in Week 5.

The Bucs enjoyed a bye in Week 5 as they’ll come into the Week 6 contest with some freshness. Baker Mayfield has been decent at QB so far for the Bucs, with his last outing ending up with 25-of-32 for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He finished as a top-10 QB across the league and will look to keep that momentum going as they host the Lions on Sunday.

While the Buccaneers are dangerous at home, the Lions are a better team overall on paper and I think they’ll pull off the win while covering the spread.

The Pick: Lions -3 (-115)