Best player prop bets for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Thursday Night Football in Week 6

Have you been waiting all week for Thursday night? Me too. This week’s game features a pair of AFC West rivals in what might not be the close contest we would have once envisioned for this one. The 1-4 Denver Broncos are traveling due east to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that hasn’t lost since dropping a one-point game to open the season.

The Chiefs are favored by 10.5 points in this one, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and that feels about right given where these two teams are at right now. If anything, the Chiefs don’t seem to be firing on all cylinders yet, at least not on offense, so a date with a Broncos team that’s been more like a practice squad team so far could be what the doctor ordered for Patrick Mahomes and Co. That should at least make for some interesting player prop bets, so here are a few I like this week.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can catch it on Amazon Prime.

Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets

Isiah Pacheco, First Touchdown (+425)

Isiah Pacheco’s on fire for the Chiefs right now—arguably the most effect player on the entire offense—scoring in each of his last three games. He scored the first touchdown in both of the Chiefs’ last two games too. Denver’s been bad against the run too, giving up a league-high eight rushing scores to opposing running backs. They’ve also given up four receiving touchdowns to the position, tied for the most in the NFL.

Jerry Jeudy, OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-115)

After missing the first game of the season, it’s been a slow start for Jeudy, who should be the Broncos’ top receiver. But things are starting to turn around. He’s been targeted at least seven times in his last three games, and he’s had at least 50 yards in his last three, including an 81-yard game against the Dolphins in Week 3. Last season, he had a dud against the Chiefs in Week 17, catching seven passes for just 38 yards, but earlier in the year, Week 14, he had eight catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes, OVER 2.5 touchdown passes (+130)

In five games this season, Mahomes has only thrown more than two touchdowns once, in Week 3 against the Bears. He’s due, and the Broncos defense has been a gift to opposing quarterbacks. Justin Fields threw four touchdowns against Denver two weeks ago, a week after Tua Tagovailoa did it too.