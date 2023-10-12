Best player prop bets to consider for Broncos vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 6

The Denver Broncos (1-4) will hit the road for a divisional matchup match on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1). There was a lot of optimism surrounding the Broncos this offseason, with head coach Sean Payton taking over. However, the season has been an absolute disaster. QB Russell Wilson looks like he has regressed even more, and the season is over before it has even started. The Chiefs are still the class of the division despite not having a true No. 1 receiver. QB Patrick Mahomes is still his magical self on most weeks, but he could stand to see another reliable receiver added to the current room.

The Broncos have lost 14 straight contests to the Chiefs, and if they want any chance at salvaging their season, it would start with a win on Thursday. The game will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Game time is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET and is only available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Broncos vs. Chiefs player prop bets

Patrick Mahomes — Over 268.5 passing yards (-115)

Mahomes averages 269 passing yards per game in 11 career games against the Broncos. There have only been three times that he didn't go over 268.5 yards in a game against the Broncos. He did so in two games against the Broncos this year, and the Broncos rank 30th against the pass. Mahomes himself has gone over 268.5 yards three times this season. Despite not having a top option outside of TE Travis Kelce, he will still spread the ball around enough to have a big day.

Isiah Pacheco — Over 75.5 rush yards (-125)

Pacheco has played in two games against the Broncos in his career and has not gone over 75 yards. However, he has gone over that total once this season, but the Broncos rank 32nd against the run in the league. Their run defense has been leaky all year, so Pacheco should be able to have a huge day. There are times when a rival steps up in a game like this and makes things tough, but even if they do, Pacheco will still have a good day.

Travis Kelce — Over 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kelce is averaging 75 yards per game in his career against the Broncos. In 17 career games against the Broncos, Kelce has gone over on the total eight times. He has gone over 65.5 twice this season and is a virtual lock as Mahomes’ No. 1 target. He suffered an injury last week but should be good to go and be effective. He has not had a vintage game yet and is due for a 100-yard contest.