Pick against the spread for Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 6 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football in Week 6. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs step in as 10.5 point home favorites with an over/under of 47.5. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this AFC West matchup.

Broncos vs. Chiefs, Week 6: Pick against the spread

The Broncos have had a miserable start to the season under new head coach Sean Payton. Their alternate uniforms looked cool in Week 5, but that’s one of the few highlights so far. Denver dropped their first three games of the year, which included a historic 70-20 loss at the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. The Broncos were able to make a comeback victory to beat the Chicago Bears 31-28 in Week 4. That’s the only bright spot of the season, as Denver reverted to its losing ways with a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets last week.

The Chiefs started the season with a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. However, they have rattled off four straight victories since then while currently owning a 4-1 record. It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing, as the last two games came down to the final minutes at the Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Still, Kansas City returns home with their winning streak intact.

It’s a tough bet to make, but part of me believe sthat there’s value on the Broncos getting double-digits. This is a divisional game and a classic buy-low on Denver while selling high on Kansas City. Mahomes hasn’t been great as a large favorite in his career, and it’s not like the Chiefs are firing on all cylinders right now. Look for the Broncos to keep this one somewhat close, or scoot across a late touchdown to cover the spread.

The Pick: Broncos +10.5