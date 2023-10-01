Here’s our Lottery Ticket NFL parlay for Week 4

We have made it to Week 4 of the NFL season. We batted .500 on our lottery ticket parlay last week, but that doesn’t matter, as we need all legs to hit to win. Typically, DraftKings Network suggests individual player props or gives picks on spreads. This article is for those bettors who want a big money play for little risk. Here is our favorite Week 4 lottery ticket parlay, assuming you would only risk a few dollars on this longshot bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 4: Lottery Ticket parlay

Dalvin Cook under 26.5 rushing yards (-120)

Ezekiel Elliott over 27.5 rushing yards (-125)

Calvin Ridley over 5.5 receptions (+130)

Bryce Young over 214.5 yards passing (-115)

Russell Wilson over 1.5 TD passes (+100)

Mark Andrews over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

6-pick parlay +5205. $5 Bet pays out $265.29

The Jets offense, as bad as it is, isn’t doing much for Cook and Cook isn’t doing much for them. Yes the Jets want to commit to running more to help Zach Wilson, but they don’t use heavy personnel most of the time and the blocking rarely holds up. Cook will get limited touches Sunday night against the Chiefs and the yards will tell the story.

I liked what Zeke did last week against the Jets. He asked for his number to get called more and delivered, so he’ll get 12+ carries this week with the opportunity to break a few good runs against his former team. Belichick is definitely going to get him the touches.

Speaking of lightning up a former team, you think Calvin Ridley isn’t excited to see his old friends from Atlanta while enjoying a trip across the pond. He’s going to be giving the signal to Trevor Lawrence early and often.

A week off probably did Bryce Young some good. He has taken quite a beating in his early starts going back to the preseason. A chance to get some extra time in the ice bath and a week of not getting chased around by 300-pound defenders should have him feeling good against the Vikings and ready to put up some good numbers.

Wilson is near the end of the line at Denver, but it isn’t his fault the Broncos could cover Tyreek Hill or tackle Devon Achane last week. Russ threw for 306 and a touchdown, a week after throwing for 308 and three touchdowns. Have you seen the Bears secondary this year? It’s bad, it’s real bad … it’s definitely bad enough for Wilson to continue putting up good stats.

The Ravens will be down a couple of wide receivers Sunday, which means Lamar Jackson will be counted on to run and run a lot. But when he’s not running, he’ll be looking for Andrews to catch the passes that Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are not available to grab.