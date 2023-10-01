Best player prop bets to consider for Cardinals vs. 49ers in NFL Week 4

This week’s most lopsided matchup takes place in the Bay Area, where the undefeated San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners are already 14-point favorites in this one, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

But Arizona’s been just a little more resilient than they’re getting credit for. Despite a 1-2 record, they’ve found ways to challenge opponents, and they’re consistently finding the end zone, averaging a respectable 24 points per game. What that means is there are some interesting player pro bets to take this week. Here’s a look at some of them.

Cardinals vs. 49ers player prop bets

Brock Purdy — OVER 1.5 touchdown passes (-115)

The one-time Mr. Irrelevant has four touchdown passes so far this season — two last week against the Giants and two in the season opener against the Steelers. He’s thrown at least two scores in eight of his last nine games, including wrapping up the regular season last year with a three-touchdown outing against these very same Arizona Cardinals.

James Conner — Anytime touchdown scorer (+165)

Conner has been surprisingly effective this season, despite the Cardinals overall struggles. He scored twice in each of the last two games, including one last week against a Dallas defense that’s playing among the league’s upper echelon of stop units, along with the 49ers.

If you’re really feeling bold, Conner has scored the first touchdown in each of his last two games. The odds on him to do that again this week are +1200.

Christian McCaffrey — 100+ rushing yards (+160)

Last week was the first time this season that McCaffrey finished a game with fewer than 100 rushing yards, coming away with just 85 against the Giants. But I like him to get back over the century mark this week. The Cardinals have given up 295 rushing yards to opposing running backs this season, with Tony Pollard of the Cowboys accounting for 122 of those yards last week. McCaffrey should enjoy the same success as the 49ers look to keep this one under control.