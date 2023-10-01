Best player prop bets to consider for Raiders vs. Chargers in NFL Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders are headed back to Southern California this weekend for what could feel like a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The home team is favored by five points in this one, and that feels right given that they’re facing a Raiders defense giving up an average of 25.7 points per game.

The Chargers defense has been worse, allowing an average of 29 points per game. What that means is that we’re likely to see a contest with plenty of scoring to go around. In fact, the projected point total on this one is sitting at 48.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kickoff time is at 4:05 p.m. ET. Here are some prop bets I like for this contest.

Raiders vs. Chargers player prop bets

Keenan Allen — Last touchdown scored (+650)

Allen has scored twice for the Chargers this season, second on the team in receiving touchdowns. He’s been quarterback Justin Herbert’s go-to in the passing game, and it’s hard to see that changing this week with Mike Williams on the on the shelf now too. More important to note is that Allen has scored the last touchdown in both of the Chargers’ last two games against AFC West opponents.

Josh Jacobs — Anytime touchdown (+105)

Jacobs has been a little disappointing after a big year in 2022, and he’s yet to score a touchdown this season. But I’m willing to bet that changes this week. Jacobs has scored in five of his last seven appearances against the Chargers. They’ve given up just two scores to opposing running backs this season, but I still like Jacobs to find the end zone in Week 4.

Gerald Everett — OVER 32.5 yards (-115)

While the Chargers starting tight end still hasn’t found the end zone this season, he’s getting plenty of work in the passing game. He’s a distant third on the team with 98 receiving yards. He’s collected at least 54 yards in each of his last two games against the Raiders. Plus, the Raiders have allowed 153 yards to opposing tight ends this season.