Best player prop bets to consider for Steelers vs. Texans in NFL Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans both got wins as underdogs in Week 3, and will look to carry that momentum into Week 4 when they face each other. The Steelers are 2-1 after a shaky opener against the 49ers, while the Texans got a big win over the Jaguars to get on the board for the 2023 season. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Texans player prop bets

C.J. Stroud over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+130)

The Steelers are actually near the bottom of the league in run defense, so there’s a chance the Texans move the ball on the ground more. However, keeping the momentum going for Stroud will be key. Houston should throw the ball enough to give Stroud the opportunity to hit on this prop again.

Najee Harris under 57.5 rush yards (-115)

There’s a lot of noise surrounding Harris and his role, especially with Jaylen Warren looking better each week. The bruising back did have 65 yards last week on 19 carries, so the workload could still be there. The Texans are near the middle of the league in run defense and should be able to bottle up Harris.

George Pickens over 57.5 receiving yards (-115)

After being contained by the 49ers in Week 1, Pickens has broken out with 127 and 75 yards over the last two contests. He’s been helped by some big plays, but he’s also the top receiver on the team. The Texans should be able to slow down the run enough to force Kenny Pickett to air it out, and he likes to look for Pickens. It only takes one play for Pickens to come near this mark, and it’s a low enough bar to feel good about taking the over.