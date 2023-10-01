Best player prop bets to consider for Commanders vs. Eagles in NFL Week 4

The Washington Commanders will try to shake off their first loss of the season when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Eagles are hoping to stay undefeated and are the favorite in this contes, but Washington did snap Philadelphia’s unbeaten run last season as the underdog. Here’s a look at some of the best player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Eagles player prop bets

DeVonta Smith over 4.5 receptions (-140)

The receiver has logged four catches in the last two games after snagging seven in the opener. After the performance A.J. Brown had last Monday, the Commanders are likely to focus a bit more on him and that could open up some better matchups for Smith. The Eagles might lean on the run with Washington being among the better pass defenses, but Smith should be able to snag at least five catches in Week 4.

Kenneth Gainwell over 33.5 rush yards (-115)

As mentioned above, the Eagles might lean on the run with Washington allowing 128.7 yards per game on the ground. D’Andre Swift should get most of the work but Gainwell figures to be enough of a factor and might be the main rusher late in the event the Eagles are trying to salt the game away. Gainwell has gone over this number in both games he played, so back him to hit the over again in this division showdown.

Sam Howell under 0.5 interceptions (+145)

The Commanders quarterback threw four picks in Week 3 against the Bills, but only had one in the first two games combined. The Eagles have forced eight turnovers through three games, but six of those have been fumbles. I expect Howell to struggle to get throws off but he should be more careful with the ball after last week’s disaster.