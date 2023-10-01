Best player prop bets to consider for Broncos vs. Bears in NFL Week 4

The Toilet Bowl came early this season. The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos will battle it out on Sunday in Week 4 to see who is less embarrassing. At the end of the day, someone has to get a win. While this game may feature a lot of bad football, we also should see a lot of offense. That is if the defenses live up to their reputation so far this season. Let’s take a look at some player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Bears player prop bets

Justin Fields anytime TD (+120)

Many are looking at this week as the week the Bears wake up and use Fields properly. They think he can be an accurate and efficient passer and that just isn’t the case. So the best way to utilize Fields is to let him run wild. We saw what the Dolphins running game did to the Broncos last week. This has to be the spot Fields gets more designed runs. I think he breaks one or gets a handful of red zone carries. Last season in 15 starts, Fields had eight rushing TDs. If this were the middle of last season, Fields’ anytime TD prop would likely be around -125 or -140. This feels like a great value this week.

Justin Fields 100+ rushing yards (+600)

We’re just going to go all-in on Fields this week. Again, it is apparent Fields can’t get things done in the passing game. It’s hard to trust the Bears to do the right thing but Matt Eberflus may not have a job much longer unless Fields goes off. He had 11 carries last week in a blowout loss. If this game is close like the books suggest (3.5-point spread), Fields should be pushing for a win. I think he breaks at least one long run and gets around 10-15 carries, if not more. I’m not saying go run and throw a unit or two on this prop, but a sprinkle feels good if you want to just go nuts on Fields props.

Jerry Jeudy Longest Reception O22.5 yards (-110)

The Bears’ secondary is in shambles. Even before injuries to starting DBs Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson, Chicago’s secondary was a sieve. We’ve also seen plenty of chunk receiving plays on the Bears this season. Last week it was Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. In weeks prior it was Bucs WR Mike Evans, and Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and even Luke Musgrave on the Packers. This week it’s going to be Jeudy. I wanted to grab Marvin Mims Jr. but he’s not posted in this market for obvious reasons. Jeudy missed week one and had a slow game in Week 2. Last week in that massacre by the Dolphins, Jeudy’s longest reception went for 46 yards. He should get plenty of targets and clear this number on Sunday.