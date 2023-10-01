Best player prop bets to consider for Dolphins vs. Bills in NFL Week 4

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills face off in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. It’s probably the most anticipated matchup of the early season after the Dolphins scored 70 points last week. This also has big AFC East implications in the standings. With plenty of points expected, we’re going to go over some of our favorite player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bills player prop bets

James Cook anytime TD (+115)

Usually the starting running back on the favored team at home will have anytime TD odds around -105 or -125. We get a very good number on Cook to score his first TD of the season this week in a game with a total at 53.5. Cook has 38 touches over the past two weeks, both games the Bills blew out their opponent. I think this is the week Buffalo gets Cook in the end zone.

Jaylen Waddle 75+ receiving yards (+155)

All of the attention will be on Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs. But don’t forget about Waddle returning from a concussion that held him out last week. The Dolphins are underdogs, so there’s a scenario where they’ll need to throw. Last week, we saw the RBs go wild in a blowout, that shouldn’t be the case this week. Waddle went over 75 receiving yards in each of the first two games of the season. If the Bills blanket Hill, Waddle should get plenty of looks. This feels like a pretty safe line despite the odds. Waddle’s O/U for receiving yards is 59.5 but the odds are up to -145.

Stefon Diggs O6.5 receptions (-140)

If you want a safe line, Diggs to reach the over on his receptions prop is your bet. He’s gone over this total in all three games this season, two games going for double-digit receptions. If the game is high scoring and the Bills need to chuck it, Diggs is a virtual lock for double-digit targets. Aside from Diggs and Gabriel Davis, there’s not really a reliable third option in the passing game for QB Josh Allen. He should funnel more balls Diggs’ way on Sunday.