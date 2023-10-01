Best player prop bets to consider for Ravens vs. Browns in NFL Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) will hit the road this week for a divisional tilt against the Cleveland Browns(2-1). The Ravens dropped a shocker in overtime last week to the Colts but will look to rebound this week against one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Browns lost running back Nick Chubb for the season in Week 2 against the Steelers. Starting QB Deshaun Watson is questionable for this week’s game with a shoulder injury. Kickoff for the game is slated for 1:00 p.m ET, live from First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. The game will be available on CBS.

Ravens vs. Browns player prop bets

Lamar Jackson — over 47.5 rushing yards (-120)

This one seems like a virtual lock. The Browns are allowing 2.8 yards per carry on the ground, and with the Ravens running back situation, something will have to change. Jackson will have to take things into his own hands with some of them and get the job done. In his nine games against the Browns, Jackson is averaging 63 yards rushing per contest. In the nine games, there have only been three times he didn’t surpass 48 yards.

Jerome Ford — Anytime touchdown (+125)

If Watson can’t go, then the Browns will have no choice but to lean on the running game. It should be running back by committee. Ford has 41 carries on the season and now will have to split time with Kareem Hunt. However, expect Ford to see more than 10 carries this week by design from the offense. He scored a touchdown last week, so another one could be in the cards for this week.

Mark Andrews — Over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Andrews is Jackson’s favorite target, and he must rely on him this week. Andrews has played in 10 games against the Browns, averaging 51.4 yards per contest. He missed Week 1 with an injury and is slowly working his way back. This week should be a breakout for Andrews this season. Passing yards will be hard to come by this week for them, but Andrews is always reliable for Jackson, so expect him to see a good amount of targets.