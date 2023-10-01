Best player prop bets to consider for Buccaneers vs. Saints in NFL Week 4

The upstart Tampa Bay Bucs(2-1) will hit the road to play against a divisional foe, the New Orleans Saints (2-1). The Bucs have surprised everyone with their hot start led by QB Baker Mayfield. The Saints are coming off of a disappointing loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers after blowing a 17-0 lead. Both teams will look to rebound from tough Week 3 to try and get an upper hand in the wide-open NFC South division. Kickoff for the game is at 1:00 p.m ET, live from The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game will be available on Fox.

Buccaneers vs. Saints player prop bets

Alvin Kamara — Anytime touchdown (+120)

Kamara is back from his three-game suspension. Expect the Saints to give Kamara as many carries as he can handle this week as he tries to get into game shape. QB Derek Carr left last week’s game with a shoulder injury, so if he can’t go, the Saints will need to lean on the running game. Kamara also didn’t have a great season last year, so he will look to rebound, and getting a touchdown this week will be a start.

Mike Evans— Over 59.5 receiving yards (+100)

Evans has been a reliable target for Mayfield this year, averaging 99 receiving yards per game. Those numbers are a bit inflated, but in the other two games, he had 66 and 60 yards receiving. In his career against the Saints, he’s averaging 50 yards receiving per game. Evans has had some intense battles with Saints DB Marshon Lattimore. Expect those two to go at it again, but Mayfield will lean on Evans, and he gets the over.

Baker Mayfield — Under 216.5 Passing yards (-115)

Mayfield has only gone over 217 once this season. He had a huge game in Week 2 against the Bears when he threw for 317. In the other two games, he’s for 173 and 146. it hasn’t been pretty, but Mayfield has done enough to get his team two victories. The Saints defense is one of the better units in the league, so it will be tough for Mayfield and co this week. He played against the Saints with the Panthers last season, and in that game, he threw for 170 yards.