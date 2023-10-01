Best player prop bets to consider for Bengals vs. Titans in NFL Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals were able to hold on for a 19-16 win over the Rams on MNF last week. Burrow is slowly working his way back into form while dealing with a calf injury. The Titans were only able to muster three points in a 27-3 loss to the Browns last week. We’re going to be taking a look at some player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bengals-Titans in Week 4.

Bengals vs. Titans player prop bets

Ja’Marr Chase 100+ receiving yards (+155)

This feels like a Chase week. It’s only a matter of time before the Bengals offense starts clicking and the Titans have a bad secondary. Tennessee is allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game this season at 275.3. Last week, Browns WR Amari Cooper went for 116 yards. The week prior to that, Keenan Allen went for over 100 yards. So top WRs have given the Titans issues. Chase had 12 catches for 141 yards last week in the win over L.A. I think Burrow and Chase keep the momentum going and the wideout gets over 100.

Tee Higgins anytime TD (+180)

I really like Higgins’ props as well. You can get Higgins 75+ receiving yards at +175. The Titans just have no one to guard these wideouts. Chase and Higgins could each have big games. Higgins has been a bust so far through three games but it’s not for lack of targets. He has at least eight targets in every game this season. That translated to two TDs in Week 2 vs. the Ravens. I think Higgins has a good shot at surpassing his receiving O/U and getting into the end zone.

Chigoziem Okonkwo O3.5 receptions (+120)

The Bengals have been vulnerable to the tight end position, allowing an average of five catches for 55 yards on about seven targets through three games. Okonkwo has been very underwhelming this season but does have at least four targets in each of the past two games. The Titans won’t have WR Treylon Burks, who is out due to injury. That leave DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Okhine and Chig as the top three receiving options. The Bengals should be passing a lot and scoring. If Ryan Tannehill has to throw the ball, he may lean more on Okonkwo on Sunday.