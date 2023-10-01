Best player prop bets to consider for Rams vs. Colts in NFL Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams will travel across the country to square off against the Indianapolis Colts. The Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in Week 1 but have dropped two straight afterward. The Colts are coming off a stunning 22-19 OT victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson is out of the concussion protocol and will start the game under center. Gametime is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be available on Fox.

Rams vs. Colts player prop bets

Anthony Richardson— over 47.5-yard rushing (-115)

Richardson is coming off a concussion, so expect him to be more cautious. However, that won’t stop him from doing what he needs to do in order to get the win. He’s been a decent passer so far but has also taken off to scramble. He has yet to hit 48 yards rushing, but his numbers increased in his first two games. Take Richardson to hit the over in this one.

Kyren Williams — anytime touchdown (-105)

Williams burst onto the scene in Week 1 and 2, scoring three touchdowns. It seems like he will be the workhorse for the team now that Cam Akers is gone. Williams has a total of 39 carries through three games, and it should increase if he can handle it. Take him to get a touchdown in this one.

Matthew Stafford — over 256 yards passing (-115)

Stafford has looked okay this season. He missed the majority of the 2022 season with an elbow injury, but he seems to be back in good form. He has thrown for a total of 910 yards on the year and has gone over 256 in each contest. He has developed a connection with rookie Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have both stepped up in the absence of Cooper Kup, who is slated to return soon.