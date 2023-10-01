Best player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Jets in Sunday Night Football in Week 4

At the start of the season, Sunday’s night’s matchup between the Chiefs and Jets seemed like one of the must-watch games of the season because of the intrigue presented in Patrick Mahomes going against Aaron Rodgers. While that intrigue was ripped away in Week 1 when Rodgers suffered a season-ending ankle injury, there’s still plenty of player props to consider. Here’s three of our favorites.

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Jets prop bets

Travis Kelce U72.5 receiving yards (-125)

Sorry Swifties, but I’m fading Kelce tonight. Not only has he cleared this line in only two of his last nine regular-season games, but tonight’s game could end up being a blowout, which means he could get phased out of the offense. Take the under around the NFL’s marquee player.

Patrick Mahomes O2.5 passing TDs (+150)

Mahomes is off to another fantastic start this season (he’s thrown seven touchdowns through the Chiefs’ first three games) and is coming off a start against the Bears where he threw three touchdown passes. While the Jets aren’t as bad as the Bears, they’re in that same-lower tier as long as Zach Wilson is their quarterback.

The Jets offense is going to be stuck in the mud for most of the night against the Chiefs defense, which could lead to Mahomes and the offense getting a lot of short fields against a defense that could tire quickly.

Zach Wilson O14.5 rushing yards (-115)

While Wilson hasn’t been able to get the deal done through the air, he has some mobility in his legs, as evidenced by him recording 36 yards rushing two weeks ago against the Cowboys. The Chiefs front-seven will be breathing down his neck all game leg, which could lead to him needing to abandon the pocket and needing to get something done with his legs.

The Chiefs defense has also shown it’ll give up some rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, as both Trevor Lawrence (26 yards rushing) and Justin Fields (47 yards) cleared this over in the last two weeks.