Rashaad Penny injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks selected Rashaad Penny in the first round of the NFL Draft in the hopes that he’d be their running back of the future. Instead, they got a running back who’s skill never really matched up with his production during his time in the Pacific Northwest due to injury. Now, he’s found a home with the NFC Champions.

Rashaad Penny injury

Injury suffered: Ankle injury and fibula fracture

When it happened: 10/9/22

After rushing for a career-high 749 yards in 2021, Penny looked like he was ready to make another leap in 2022, as he tallied 292 yards rushing through the Seahawks first four games last season, highlighted by a 151 yard outburst against the Lions in Week 4. But his season capsized the next week when he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Latest training camp updates

Penny has been a full-go at training camp, and is a key part in the Eagles’ loaded backfield that features him, D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell. Coach Nick Sirianni has kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to divulging how he’s going to use the running backs, telling reporters “I’m OK having a committee, I’m OK with one guy getting the carries, too. I really am.”

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Penny’s fantasy outlook is shaky, but that’s due more to his potential usage than his injury. Penny and Swift will likely end up being the top dogs in the Eagles’ backfield, but it’s anyone’s guess how Sirianni will deploy them. Target Penny as a depth piece, if you even draft him at all. He’s also a good handcuff for Swift depending on who plays better during the season or if any injury pops up.