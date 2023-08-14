Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hopes to start well in Las Vegas replacing Derek Carr who was the team’s starter for nine years going back to when they were still in Oakland. Garoppolo was a winner as 49ers quarterback, but will have his toughest test playing with the Raiders, who have struggled lately.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury

Injury suffered: Pedal Foot Fracture

When it happened: 12/4/22

When Garoppolo went down, there was strong belief he would be done for the season. He was carted off the field. Following the season, Garoppolo got the surgery which was in March. After Garoppolo’s first physical, the Raiders discovered that his foot wasn't fully healed and he’d need to undergo a procedure to fully heal, per Ari Meirov.

Latest training camp updates

There were some worries that the contract could fall through if Garoppolo couldn't pass a physical before training camp started. He passed his physical days before training camp and will begin training camp with the team, per Adam Schefter. He will not need to go on the PUP list and should be fully healthy heading into the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Knowing Garoppolo’s injury history, you may want to be careful drafting him. He’s suffered a few injuries in his career and even when he is on the field, he doesn't put up major fantasy points. Drafting him as a backup is more understandable. But regardless of the injury, I wouldn't draft Garoppolo unless your in need of a backup quarterback.