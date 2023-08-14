Broncos WR Tim Patrick injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

It’s no secret that this year is a pivotal one for the Denver Broncos. After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Broncos enter 2023 with a new coach in Sean Payton and a quarterback in Russell Wilson who is looking to put 2022 in the rearview. Unfortunately, Patrick won’t be available for 2023. Here we’ll give you the latest news on Patrick and what his timetable might look like for a return.

Tim Patrick injury

Injury suffered: Torn Achilles

When it happened: 8/1/23

After tallying more than 2,000 yards in his first four seasons with the Broncos (highlighted by a 742 yard, six touchdown season in 2020), Patrick went down with a torn ACL during training camp that left him out for all of the season. He’ll be out for a second straight season due to the Achilles tear.

Latest training camp updates

Update — Patrick suffered a torn Achilles during training camp and is out for 2023. He missed all of 2022 due to a torn ACL. It will be tough for Patrick to come back from another major surgery but his earliest return would be 2024 at some point.

Prior to getting hurt last year, every report out of Broncos camp was that Wilson had a strong connection with Patrick in the passing game. It appears as if the two didn’t miss a beat in the time away, with NFL Network’s James Palmer reporting that he’s heard from sources around the team that Patrick is regarded as the best player in the wide receivers room.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

With Patrick sidelined, it opens up another wideout to be No. 3 behind Jerry Jeudy and Coutland Sutton on the depth chart. Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. will have the best chance to be the third wide receiver. He didn’t receive a snap in the Broncos’ preseason opener vs. the Cardinals. It may have just been precautionary but Mims was a full participant at practice prior to the game. If Mims doesn’t get a lot of run in the second preseason game, we’ll be concerned. Lil’Jordan Humphrey led Denver in snaps at 30 while Kendall Hinton had 21 to rank second. Hinton could be the name to monitor for the No. 3 wideout if Mims can’t get the role. WRs Jalen Virgil and Marquez Calloway each had 19 snaps.