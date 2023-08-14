Patrick Mahomes injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Last season, Patrick Mahomes reached the mountaintop for the second time in his career and won his second career Super Bowl despite playing on one leg. That said, the good news is Mahomes seems to be fully recovered and should be set for the Chiefs’ season-opening matchup against the Lions on Sept. 7.

Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Injury suffered: 1/21/23

When it happened: High ankle sprain

All of the football world held its breath in January when Mahomes went down with a high ankle sprain in the AFC Divisional Round against the Jaguars. Mahomes, who sustained the injury in the first half, came back in the second half of the Chiefs’ 27-20 win. He re-aggravated the injury in the Super Bowl against the Eagles, but stayed in the game to help lead the Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

Latest training camp updates

After the season, both Mahomes and coach Andy Reid said the injury wouldn’t limit Mahomes in the offseason, and he proved that two months later when he posted a video of him throwing.

All videos and reports from camp thus far have made it seem like it’s business as usual for the Chiefs and Mahomes, so it doesn’t look like there’s any concern from either party.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Mahomes enters the season as the bonafide No. 1 fantasy quarterback in the NFL by a wide margin, and that shouldn’t change any time soon. With his ankle seemingly fully healed, he should be a high draft pick in every fantasy league.