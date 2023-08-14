Odell Beckham Jr. injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

After 17 months, Odell Beckham Jr. is close to being back on a football field, and seems ready to produce. The last time we saw Beckham, he was on pace to win Super Bowl MVP honors. Now, he’s on a one-year deal with the Ravens and will be looking to build a chemistry with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: 2/13/22

After opening up Super Bowl LVI with a 13-year touchdown reception, Beckham Jr. went down with a knee injury that was later diagnosed as an ACL tear. Because the injury happened so late into the season, Beckham, who was a free agent, went unsigned in the summer as he worked his way back from the injury. Beckham had some flirtations with teams during the season (he participated in the Rams Super Bowl celebration and had a locker at the team facility), but ultimately went unsigned during the season.

Latest training camp updates

Per all reports, Beckham appears ready to go for the start of the season, as he told Haley Salvatore of the team website that he’s been waiting for training camp for “a long time” after enduring the year and a half away from football. Beckham also told Salvatore that he plans to use the time in training camp to continue to get comfortable in Todd Monken’s system along with building a chemistry with Jackson.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Beckham Jr. should be as close to 100% as he can be thanks to the time off, and could end up being a big weapon in the Ravens new-look offense. He’s worth a look in the middle rounds, and could end up benefiting from the amount of coverage generated by first-round pick Zay Flowers and incumbent receiver Rashod Bateman.