Amari Cooper injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Training camp started for the Cleveland Browns, and after just a few days in there was a question mark regarding the status of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper. After coming off a notable offseason surgery earlier in the year, we have the latest updates on one of the team’s highest-paid players heading into the new season.

Amari Cooper’s injury

Injury suffered: Minor tweak

When it happened: July 23

Cooper left practice early on Sunday, July 23, with an unspecified injury. When general manager Andrew Berry was asked about that issue during a post-practice interview, he remained particularly vague, referring to the injury as only a “minor tweak,” according to Tom Withers.

Latest training camp updates

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted that Berry advised that the injury was not related to the core muscle surgery that Cooper underwent in February. The current expectation is that Cooper will be day-to-day. Cabot later shared a video clip of Cooper working with fellow wide receiver Elijah Moore during a special teams drill.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

From the sounds of it, it appears that this latest injury is indeed a minor matter, and the good news is that it’s not related to the core muscle injury that was of greater concern back in February. Cooper finished as WR10 last season in PPR leagues (14.5 fantasy points per game), and returns to the Browns as their top target through the air. Given his current status, there should be no reason why fantasy managers hesitate on making him their WR1 if given the opportunity.