Trey Lance injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

As the San Francisco 49ers look to punch their ticket back to the NFC Championship game, all eyes will be on their quarterback situation. For the moment, it appears that third-year man Trey Lance is trending toward being given the backup job as he’s returning from an injury. We have the latest injury updates on the 49ers signal-caller.

Trey Lance’s injury

Injury suffered: Ankle injury (fibula fracture and ligament disruption)

When it happened: September 18, 2022

Lance fell awkwardly and his right ankle appeared to fold underneath him in last year’s Week 2 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, as the 49ers’ signal-caller opted to keep the ball on a zone read and ran it up the middle, only to face Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton.

The 49ers and Lance announced the following Monday that the quarterback had successful surgery on his injured right ankle, with the expectation that his recovery would knock him out for the rest of the 2023 season.

Latest training camp updates

Lance had reportedly been taking first-team reps during the 49ers’ OTAs back in May, and according to the third-year QB himself, he feels as if he’s in a really good spot. The signal caller noted that he continues to work through his recovery and learn as he goes, though he acknowledged that he can’t push it this early in the offseason. However, Brock Purdy appears to be the starter based on the reps through the early portion of training camp and preseason practice. It’s tough to say exactly who the starter will be since injury recoveries can be tricky, but Purdy appears to have the edge over Lance at this point.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Lance seems to be on the right track toward being available for the 49ers in Week 1, so fantasy managers should have no qualms about his health. However, whether he remains the starter for the 2023 season is up in the air, as Purdy proved to be the more efficient signal caller with control of the offense last season.

While fantasy managers shouldn’t have hesitations about drafting Lance due to his health, they should temper expectations about him being a QB1 for the entire season.