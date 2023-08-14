Rashod Bateman injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rushed Bateman has been expected to take the leap as WR1 for the Ravens since he was drafted, but injuries have knocked him off that a bit. It’s surprising to see that as he didn't deal with any injuries in college. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has made it known that Bateman is his WR1 and this should be a breakout year for him.

Rashod Bateman’s injury

Injury suffered: Pedal Lisfranc Sprain

When it happened: 10/2/22

It was expected that Bateman was considered week-to-week after suffering this injury. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t expect him to be out long but after a month, Bateman decided to get surgery which put him out for the rest of the season. He played just seven games in the season.

Latest training camp updates

Bateman was on the sideline’s through OTA’s and mini-camp as he received a cortisone shot as he was still dealing with some soreness in his foot. Bateman was then placed on the “Did Not Report list” for training camp which concerned many. Just two days later, Bateman reported to camp and was activated off the list, per Ari Meirov. This likely had nothing to do with injury.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Bateman is a wild card for the 2023 season. Like I said above, Jackson has been outspoken that Bateman is his WR1 and he can’t wait to open up the offense with him. This will be the first year that Bateman plays under Todd Monken which should help him a ton. The Ravens will throw the ball much more this season and if Bateman can stay on the field, he’ll easily put up career-high numbers. I would take Bateman if I was able to get him in the middle rounds of my fantasy draft.