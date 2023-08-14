Javonte Williams injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was among the rising tailbacks in the NFL last season, and many fantasy players had labeled him as a breakout candidate for the year. An unfortunate injury ended his season prematurely, but according to the latest updates, it appears he’ll be back on the field during an encouraging time frame.

Javonte Williams’ injury

Injury suffered: Torn ACL

When it happened: October 2, 2022

Williams went down in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 32-23 Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He was carted off the field and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, which came at a time when Williams was beginning to become an integral part of the Broncos’ ground game.

Latest training camp updates

Nine months after suffering his multi-ligament injury, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that Williams would not start training camp on the PUP list. With the team having officially made the decision, it marks a promising sign for his chances to start Week 1 against the Raiders, the same team in which he suffered the injury last season.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

Starting the season opener is a tremendous sign for Williams, and it should give fantasy managers some added encouragement in adding him to their respective rosters. He likely won’t draw consideration for one of the first few running backs taken off the board, due to him coming off an injury, but fantasy players should surely keep him in consideration as an RB2 at the least as fantasy drafts near.