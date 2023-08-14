Brock Purdy injury news, updates ahead of 2023 NFL season

Last season, Brock Purdy rose from Mr. Irrelevant to playoff starter for the San Francisco 49ers. Now, he’ll enter this season as the team’s Week 1 starter -- so long as he’s healthy by then. Here’s what to know about Purdy’s injury, and what it means for him and the 49ers as a whole.

Brock Purdy’s injury

Injury suffered: complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm

When it happened: 1/29/23

After going 5-0 as a starter in the regular season and leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship game, Purdy’s season ended prematurely when he suffered a UCL injury in the first quarter of said NFC Championship game and had to be taken out. While he re-entered the game due to a concussion to backup Josh Johnson, Purdy was unable to throw the ball due to the injury. That said, it doesn’t appear as if the injury will linger into next season, as Dr. Jess Flynn told the 33rd Team previous studies have shown that players who suffer the injury tend to be the same kind of player when they come back.

Barring any setbacks, Brock Purdy should be the same QB he was last season following UCL surgery @DocFlynnNFL and former #NFL coach @MartyMornhinweg discuss Purdy's progress ⤵️ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 4, 2023

That, coupled with reporting from NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero that Purdy was scheduled to throw with with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely, makes it seem as if the second-year starter will be healthy for Week 1.

2023 Fantasy football outlook

While all signs point towards Purdy moving in the right direction, he hasn’t officially been named the starter. That said, it looks like he’s taking most of the reps with the first team and has the confidence of the coaching staff. Assuming his injury recovery checks out, Purdy should be the top quarterback for the 49ers. He might not be the most exciting fantasy prospect, but he could be a great pickup in the middle rounds of any draft as a backup quarterback or spot fantasy starter against the right matchup.